Murder investigation underway after man dies in Newry

A murder probe has been launched following the death of a man in Newry.

The victim died in the Carrivekeeney Road area on the outskirts of the city today.

A PSNI spokesman said the death is being treated as murder.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned over the incident.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamon Corrigan has issued an appeal for information.

He has urged that anyone with information which could assist detectives should contact Newry police station on 101.

Sinn Fein councillor Roisin Mulgrew said the circumstances of what happened are unclear.

“My thoughts to out to the family and friends of the victim who are trying to come to terms with this terrible news,” she said.

“Circumstances are unclear at present however I would appeal to anyone that has any information about this incident to contact the police.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty described the area where police reported the incident as having taken place as quiet and residential.

“This has come as a big shock to me, and to the community,” he said.

“I would encourage anyone with information to go to police.”

- Press Association