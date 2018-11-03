Murder investigation launched following disappearance of Louth woman in May

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a Lithuanian woman in County Louth earlier this year have launched a murder investigation.

Giedre Raguckaite, 29, was last seen on Hoey's Lane in Dundalk at around 6pm on May 26.

Detectives have issued a fresh witness appeal into her disappearance.

She is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slight build, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk