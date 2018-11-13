Murder investigation launched following death of woman in Enniskillen

Detectives from the PSNI have launched a murder investigation following the death of 59-year-old woman at her home in the Cornacully Road area of Enniskillen.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of Cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle, remains in custody.

The victim's body was discovered in her home by her sister at around 1pm after concerns were raised when she did not turn up at work.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who is leading the investigation, said that contents of the victim's handbag and her car had been removed from the property.

Detectives say a post-mortem examination has yet to take place but they are treating the case as murder.

"“My thoughts go out to the victim’s family, including her sister who will no doubt have been left traumatised by the discovery of her sister’s body and I’m appealing to anyone who has information to contact detectives at Serious Crime Branch on 101 quoting reference 573 13/11/18," said Detective Caldwell.

Digital Desk