Murder accused alleged to have fatally stabbed Dublin man with garden shears outside his mobile home

By Alison O'Riordan

A murder accused is alleged to have fatally stabbed a Dublin man with a garden shears outside his mobile home at a Finglas halting site, prosecutors have told a trial jury.

Garnet Orange SC today opened the Central Criminal Court trial of Martin Keenan (20) of Cardiffsbridge Avenue, Finglas, Dublin 11 who has pleaded not guilty to murdering Wesley Mooney (33) at St Joseph's Park, Dunsink Lane, Finglas, Dublin 11 on June 5, 2016.

Detailing the evidence that will be heard, Mr Orange said members of the emergency services attended St Joseph's halting site on Dunsink Lane in the very early hours of June 6 and found a man lying face up on the decking area outside a mobile home. This man had suffered an injury to his upper body, under his armpit, he said. An attempt was made to preserve his life but it proved unsuccessful.

The prosecution barrister went on to tell the court that Mr Keenan was one of the first people that Gardaí and emergency services had met at the scene on the night. The accused told gardai he had returned home to find the lights on in his mobile home at St Joseph’s Park, something he had not expected to see. When he arrived at his door, he could see bottles of cider on a table.

Outlining the circumstances of the deceased's death, Mr Orange said the jury would hear that an altercation took place between Mr Keenan and Mr Mooney which culminated in Mr Mooney receiving two significant injuries to his body.

The court heard it would be alleged that Mr Keenan struck Mr Mooney twice with a long-handled garden shears which is used for cutting the edge of a lawn. There was only one part to the garden shears, he added. Mr Orange further stated that there will also be evidence that Mr Mooney suffered a broken leg.

Counsel told the jury they will also hear evidence from Ciara Tynan, Mr Mooney's girlfriend, about their movements on June 5. Ms Tynan and Mr Mooney were living in a caravan close to the accused’s mobile home and went into Finglas that day to purchase alcohol. Ms Tynan and Mr Mooney went to St Joseph’s Park later that day and entered Mr Keenan’s mobile home, the court heard. The accused man subsequently “came at” Mr Mooney with the garden shears and he died, he said.

Mr Orange told the jury they will also hear that Mr Keenan initially disposed of the garden shears but later assisted Gardaí by telling them where they could find it. Mr Orange further stated that the accused went to Finglas Garda Station after the event where he was formally arrested by Gardaí. The barrister said the jury would hear Mr Keenan’s explanation and his account of what had happened on the night.

Giving evidence this afternoon Garda Daniel Sweeney of Finglas Garda Station told Mr Orange that twenty people were present when he arrived at the scene. He observed a man lying on the decking area outside a mobile home, he had a stab wound to the left side of his upper chest. Under cross-examination by Seamus Clarke SC, defending, Gda Sweeney agreed that the deceased was well known to him from his work in the Finglas area.

The court also heard evidence today from Garda Sean Burke who said he met Ms Tynan at the scene and she was able to identify the man lying on the decking as her boyfriend, Wesley Mooney.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Butler and a jury of 10 men and two women. It is expected to last six days.