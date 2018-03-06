Munster EuroMillions Plus winner plans to set kids up with deposits for homes

A Munster man who claimed €500,000 in a EuroMillions Plus draw has plans to use the money to set his three young adult children up with deposits for their own homes.

The winning draw took place on February 23 and the winner claimed that last week had been torture as Storm Emma meant he couldn't travel to National Lottery HQ to pick up his prize.

"I kept the ticket in my work jacket during the day, and put it in the bedside locker every night. It wasn’t out of my sight for a minute," said the father-of-three.

Speaking about buying the ticket he said: "I travel with my job and I always make a point of buying my EuroMillions and Lotto tickets wherever I am for work.

"On the day after the draw my daughter printed out the winning EuroMillions numbers.

"I was about to check them when a neighbor dropped into the house. So I locked myself into the bathroom, and couldn’t believe it when I realized I had won."

The winnning ticket was bought in Michael O’Brien’s Spar shop in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

The winner said he was in a lucky position having aleady paid of his motgage "after years of hard work."

"I am so excited about this win because it means I can help my three children to get set up with their own houses.

"What a great way for me and my wife to spend this money. They are young people starting out in life and this will mean a lot to them."

He also added that he plans on going on a holiday abraod with his wife and children - their first in about 20 years.

The February 23 EuroMillions Plus draw saw four winners.

"I presumed that the four winners were sharing €500,000 and imagine my delighted when I learned that we all had won €500,000 each," said the Munster.

"I would have been happy with €125,000 so this was a bonus."

Wednesday’s EuroMillions Jackpot is worth €40m.