Mourners remember teenager Cameron Reilly as appeal for information made at funeral

Update - 2.23pm: The funeral mass for Cameron Reilly has heard an appeal for anyone with information on the teenager's death, to come forward.

Cameron Reilly's funeral in Dunleer, Co Louth. Picture Ciara Wilkinson.

Over a thousand mourners have attended the mass at St Brigid's Church, in Dunleer in County Louth.

The 18-year-old's body was found in a field near the town over a week ago.

A post-mortem revealed he had been murdered.

Fr Michael Murtagh made this appeal to those who may have information on Cameron's death

Caneron Reilly's parents follow his coffin. Picture: Ciara Wikinson.

Update - 12.48pm Mourners attending the funeral of Cameron Reilly have been asked to remember the 18-year-old as a vibrant , generous and loving man.

A statement on behalf of the teenager's family was read at the mass, in St Brigid's Church in Dunleer, in which Gardaí and rescue services were thanked.

Cameron Reilly's funeral in Dunleer, Co Louth. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson.

The death of Cameron shocked the local community in Dunleer, County Louth, after he was murdered last month.

Fr Michael Murtagh says the community has been stunned and deeply saddened

- Digital Desk