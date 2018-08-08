Mourners asked to wear colours and sparkles as 'tiny Wonder Woman' Georgia to be laid to rest
08/08/2018 - 16:55:00Back to Ireland Home
The family of a 4-year-old Kildare girl who drowned in Spain last month, say she was their tiny Wonder Woman and they are devastated by her loss.
Georgia Callan from Ardclough lost her life after getting into difficulty in a pool in Marbella on July 28th.
Georgia's family have asked those attending her funeral to "dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts.
A statement on behalf of Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell said: "Georgia was our own tiny Wonder Woman.
"A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere.
"Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.
"We are devastated by her loss.
"We would like to thank the police, medical staff, and the Irish Embassy staff for their professionalism, support and care. We appreciate their help.
"We ask that you respect our privacy, and the privacy of our family and friends at this incredibly difficult and sad time."
A celebration of her life will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here