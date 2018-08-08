Mourners asked to wear colours and sparkles as 'tiny Wonder Woman' Georgia to be laid to rest

The family of a 4-year-old Kildare girl who drowned in Spain last month, say she was their tiny Wonder Woman and they are devastated by her loss.

Georgia Callan from Ardclough lost her life after getting into difficulty in a pool in Marbella on July 28th.

Georgia's family have asked those attending her funeral to "dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts.

She loved bright colours (rainbows!) and dresses that twirl out when you spin. Sparkles are never out of place in her presence and will remind us all that her bright, sparkling personality lives on.

A statement on behalf of Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell said: "Georgia was our own tiny Wonder Woman.

"A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere.

"Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.

She sought beauty, goodness and fun wherever she was. She brought immense joy to our lives and to the lives of everyone who knew her. We love her deeply. We will miss her more than we can say.

"We are devastated by her loss.

"We would like to thank the police, medical staff, and the Irish Embassy staff for their professionalism, support and care. We appreciate their help.

"We ask that you respect our privacy, and the privacy of our family and friends at this incredibly difficult and sad time."

A celebration of her life will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday.

Digital Desk