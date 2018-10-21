Mountain rescue volunteers called to four separate incidents in Dublin and Wicklow mountains

Mountain rescue volunteers were called to four separate incidents yesterday as good weather encouraged hikers and climbers into the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

The alerts included a hillwalker who collapsed while climbing Lugnaquilla, a mountain biker who suffered an injury at Ticknock, a climber who fell 30 metres at Glendalough and a paraglider who sustained multiple injuries on the Great Sugar Loaf.

Teams from Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue and the Glen of Imaal Mountain Rescue Team responded along with Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and two Coast Guard helicopters.

A volunteer spokesperson later said that while days like these are rare, they show the importance of co-operation between voluntary and statutory emergency services.

- Digital Desk

