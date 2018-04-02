Motorists warned to look out for surface water on roads

Update 10pm: Motorists are being warned to look out for surface water on roads tonight, particularly in the east of the country.

The earlier weather advisory for heavy rainfall in Leinster has now been lifted, however conditions may take some time to improve.

Drier conditions are now on the way, but there could also be some mist and fog by dawn, with rain again tomorrow.

#DUBLIN Surface water dealt with on N4 inbound. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 2, 2018

Update 7.15pm: Heavy rainfall causing treacherous driving conditions and spot flooding

Heavy rainfall is causing treacherous driving conditions along the east coast, with a warning for spot flooding in places.

The Met Office has a number of advisories in place, with a gale warning and a small craft warning in operation.

Forecaster Liz Walsh says it is not great if you are heading home after the bank holiday weekend.

She said: "There is bound to be some surface flooding, definitely in the Wexford area but also from Waterford up towards Wicklow and into the Dublin area as well."

Earlier: Heavy rainfall brings miserable end to bank holiday weekend; Several warnings in place

Heavy rainfall is bringing a miserable end to the Easter bank holiday.

Several Met Office warnings are in place and there are alerts about treacherous driving conditions and spot flooding in places.

Further outbreaks of rain and drizzle today, with some sleet and hill snow in the north. Winds fresh to strong and gusty over the northern half of the country but further south winds light to moderate south to southeast in direction. pic.twitter.com/PlnsB4VggS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 2, 2018

There is also a gale warning and small craft warning in operation, with easterly winds reaching force 6 at times today.

Met Eireann's Liz Walsh says the east coast is worst affected.

She said: "We've got a low pressure system moving into the Irish Sea and it has got rain bands wrapped around it and these rain bands are circling around bringing showery rain across the eastern Leinster area, some showers also further north and west as well."

- Digital Desk