Motorists warned of spot flooding in several counties

Motorists are being advised to take extra care on the roads this morning, after flooding in parts of the country overnight.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain fell in areas of Leinster and east Munster.

Kilkenny is the worst affected - but there are also problems in Tipperary, Dublin, Cork, Wexford and Wicklow.

Several rivers have burst their banks and many bridges are unsafe.

A number of homes have been evacuated in parts of south Wicklow and Freshford in Co Kilkenny.

Kilkenny

Flooding is affecting the Johnstown/Kilkenny Rd (R693) at Freshford. Motorists are advised to avoid Freshford and take the N77 via Ballyragget instead.

Gardaí report that the Thomastown Rd (R699) out of Knocktopher near Moanroe Cross is impassible due to flooding.

North of Kilkenny City, Bleach Rd is impassable due to flooding.

The Callan/Goatsbridge Rd (R699) is flooded approx. 1km east of Callan. Take an alternative route.

The Thomastown/Inistioge Rd (R700) is passable with care at Brownsbarn Bridge. Exercise caution in the area.

Tipperary

There is flooding on the Faugheen/Carrick-on-Suir Rd (R697) at Cregg. Gardaí advise taking an alternative route.

Gardaí in Tipperary Town report heavy flooding on several routes in the area, including the Dundrum Rd (R661) and Galbally Rd (R662).

Cork

Park Rd in Mallow, part of the N72 route, is closed due to flooding. Use alternative routes.

Wexford

South of Enniscorthy, Edermine Bridge is closed due to flooding.

Wicklow

There is flooding in several locations on the Kilmacanogue/Roundwood Rd (R755), especially around Calary. Gardaí advise using an alternative route.

The Roundwood/Sally Gap Rd (R759) is impassable due to flooding.

