Motorists urged to take care during status yellow warning

Many parts of the country are waking up to snow and ice this morning.

A status yellow warning from Met Éireann is in place for the whole country, with accumulations of up to 3 centimetres in some areas.

Cold, bright & breezy today, Tuesday, with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. The showers will be most frequent in the W&N with drier & brighter conditions prevailing in the east and southeast. Highs of just 3 to 5°C, and feeling colder in the gusty northwest winds. pic.twitter.com/EgflaVppcc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2018

Snow showers are expected to be heaviest in western and northern parts.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and north, with drier and brighter conditions in the east and southeast.

There will be highs of just 3 to 5°C, and it will feel colder in the gusty northwest winds.

Road users are being advised to take extra care.

Here are the views many people woke up to this morning:

Nice bit of #sneachta this morning. The toddler is going to be incredibly happy, granny not so much 😂❄️ pic.twitter.com/vM5uPOn063 — Kat (@katlaing1) February 6, 2018

