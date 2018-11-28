Motorists ‘negligent’ to leave cars unlocked, says judge

A district judge said it was very negligent of motorists to leave their cars unlocked overnight in the driveways of their homes.

Judge Olann Kelleher made the comment at Cork District Court in a case where the culprit’s modus operandi was to walk through suburban areas in the early hours of the morning and check for unlocked cars outside houses.

The judge said that from the point of the crimes themselves it did not take from the seriousness of the offences the fact that the cars were unlocked.

Kelvin McNamara, aged 19, of 79 Ardmore Avenue, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him at Cork District Court today.

The counts were of theft and attempted theft at houses in the Blackrock and Beaumont areas.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused and another man who was not before the court today were seen on CCTV between 3am and 5am on January 16 in those areas.

In one theft at Silverdale Avenue, €20 was taken, in another at Lindville, €80 was taken together with a Huawei phone.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said McNamara had a background of education and addiction difficulties.

A total jail term of eight months was imposed in respect of all of the offences.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court, “It is very negligent of the owners to leave cars unlocked all night outside their homes.”