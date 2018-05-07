Motorists advised to take care as collisions cause Bank Holiday traffic congestion

A number of collisions across the country have led to traffic congestion this evening, as people make their way home after the Bank Holiday weekend.

AA Roadwatch is reporting a serious collision in Kerry on the N22 at Clonkeen and in Laois, gardaí are dealing with a breakdown in the right lane of the M7 northbound.

Gardaí say they will be stepping up their checkpoint operations across the weekend.

Garda Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy says motorists should take care, and leave plenty of time for their journey.

"The advice is the drive within the limits of the environment," said Superintendent Murphy.

"You might have a low sun, you may have a sudden shower of rain that will make the roads slippy.

"If that happens, reduce your speed significantly, drive to the conditions and always expect the unexpected."

- Digital Desk