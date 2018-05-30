Motorcyclists warned to take care on the roads this bank holiday

Ahead of the June bank holiday weekend, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are warning motorists to take care on the roads.

They are particularly appealing to motorcyclists.

Speaking today, Liz O'Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA, said: "Although motorcyclists form a very small proportion of the overall road users, they actually are very highly represented in the fatalities.

"We have had three motorcyclists killed already this year and we want to avoid that this summer.

"Most motorbikers are very responsible users of the road but there is a small cohort of motorbikers who are reckless to the safety of themselves and other road users."

They are being advised to wear protective clothing, even when the sun is shining.

The RSA is also advising people not to drive when they have been drinking.

The warning to take care on the roads this weekend is particularly being aimed at younger male drivers as they feature highly in the statistics of fatal road collisions.

Speed remains the biggest cause of fatal traffic collisions but alcohol remains a factor.

Last year, six people died on our roads over the June bank holiday weekend.

Digital Desk