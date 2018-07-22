Motorcyclist killed in Wicklow crash

A motorcyclist in his 30s has been killed in a crash in Co Wicklow.

His motorbike collided with a 4x4 jeep near Laragh at around half 12 this afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to St Columcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown.

The driver of the 4x4 was not hurt.

The stretch of road is closed for a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station.

