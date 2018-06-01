Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries following crash in Cork city
One person has been seriously injured in a crash in the northside of Cork city overnight.
A motorcyclist has been taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a collision with a car in Fairhill.
The upper Fairhill road is closed between Bride Valley View and Fairfield Ave this morning.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
- Digital Desk
