Motorcyclist dies in accident at Skerries 100 road race in Dublin today

A motorcyclist has died following an incident at the Skerries 100 road races in North County Dublin.

Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club, who organise the event, say William Dunlop, from Ballmoney in Co Antrim, passed away following injuries received in a tragic accident during a practice today.

In a statement on the club's Facebook page, the club extended its heartfelt sympathy to Mr Dunlop's family and friends.

