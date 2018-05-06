Motorcyclist dies after single vehicle collision in Dublin

A man in his mid-30s had died after a single vehicle collision in Finglas.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was in collision with a pole on Dunsink Park, Finglas at approximately 3pm this afternoon.

The deceased was seriously injured and taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown where he later passed away.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at scene, the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Finglas Garda Station on 01 - 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.

