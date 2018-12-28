Motorcyclist caught going 198 km/h in Co Mayo

Gardaí caught 476 motorists speeding yesterday as part of their efforts Christmas and New Year road safety campaign.

Over 100,000 vehicles were monitored with one motorcyclist caught going 198km/h in a 100km/h zone.

This occurred in Westport while one Dublin motorist was caught travelling at 122 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the Mount Brown region of Dublin 8.

Others caught well in excess of the speed limit were one driver who was going 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, while in Ballinasloe, Co Galway Gardaí caught a motorist at116 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, in Ballinasloe, Galway.

On Wednesday, a 62-year-old pedestrian was killed in Longford and a 46-year-old, also a pedestrian was killed in Co Armagh.