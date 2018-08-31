Motorcyclist, 22, dies in Waterford crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in County Waterford.
He struck a barrier at around 10pm last night on the Tramore Road near Waterford city.
His body has been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified.
The scene has been sealed off this morning for a forensic exam.
Diversions are in place and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.