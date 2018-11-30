Mother suffered a perforation to her colon during procedure at Hermitage Medical Clinic, court hears

The Hermitage Medical Clinic and a consultant have apologised in the High Court to a woman who went into the private hospital for a keyhole procedure, but suffered a perforation to her colon.

Lisa Albery's senior counsel Jeremy Maher SC told the High Court the 49-year old mother of two went in to for the routine surgery but it led to her "near death" and she also suffered permanent and significant injuries.

Lisa Albery, Shanbally, Moycarkey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary leaving the High Court in Dublin today after settling her personal injuries action for damages. (Pic: CourtPix)

The apology was read to the court as Tipperary woman Lisa Albery settled her action against the Hermitage Medical Clinic and consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Yahya Kamal over the care she received during and after the routine keyhole operation four years ago. The details of the settlement are confidential.

In an apology read to the court both Dr Kamal and the Hermitage Medical Clinic sincerely apologised to Ms Albery and said they "deeply regret and acknowledge the serious complications and difficulties she endured following her surgery in March 2014."

The settlement came after the case had opened to the court and talks began between the parties. Mr Justice Michael Hanna had been told that liability had been admitted in the case that morning and the case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Lisa Albery from Shanbally, Moycarkey, Thurles, Co Tipperary had sued consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Yahya Kamal who practises at the Hermitage Medical Clinic along with the Hermitage Medical Clinic Ltd of Old Lucan Road, Dublin over the circumstances of the care she received four years ago.

Ms Albery was admitted to the Hermitage Clinic on March 14, 2014, under the care of Dr Kamal for the operation. The surgery was carried out by and under the care of Dr Kamal.

It was claimed that Ms Albery suffered a perforation of her sigmoid colon and as a result, she suffered grave pain and distress.

There was it was claimed a failure to investigate in a timely manner Ms Albery's post-operative symptoms and a failure to diagnose in a timely manner that she had suffered a perforation of her sigmoid colon.

Afterwards, it was claimed the woman's wound became infected and she suffered acute peritonitis, sepsis and a pleural effusion. On March 25, 2014, she was transferred to a Dublin hospital where she had another emergency surgical procedure. She was transferred back to the Hermitage Medical Clinic where she remained in intensive care until April 6, 2014.

She was discharged from the Hermitage Medical Clinic on April 27, 2014, but she had further hospital admissions afterwards suffering with pain in her abdomen area and on one occasion for an infection of her wound.

Had there been no perforation of the colon Ms Albery it is claimed, would have been discharged on the same day of the operation or the following morning without complications.