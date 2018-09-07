Mother-of-four reports herself to Tusla after she is faced with school transport delay

By Louise Walsh

A mother of four children with autism says she has reported herself to Tusla for having to leave three of them unsupervised while she drives the fourth to school 20kms away because of a delay in transport.

Carol Lennon from Mornington, Co Meath has to leave her kids at home to wait for their own school escorts or try and drop all four off at schools in three different counties, at the same time.

Carol Lennon and her four children.

She is hopeful that Child and Family Agency will investigate why her children have to be left unsupervised and that it will add pressure on Bus Eireann to put in place travel for her daughter, which was approved last April.

The determined mother knows how important it is to keep routines and schedules in her home to avoid her children becoming stressed.

However, routine has gone out the window since last week when her 12-year-old daughter Tiegan started secondary school with transport not yet in place.

"Tiegan has a diagnosis of Autism, ADHD and Dyslexia and takes Ritalin every day to assist her with focus and compliance," said Carol.

"Up until now she was prescribed medication, she needed two special needs assistants at her school to ensure her safety"

Last week Tiegan started her first year at gaelscoil Ghlor na Mara in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Her brothers Tristan (16) and Logan (15) attend Colaiste na hInse in Bettystown, Co Meath while Xylan (10) is in Bhradain Feasa in Co Louth

All her children have transport to and from school except for Tiegan, though Carol says she applied for transport last April to ensure ample time for the application to be processed.

"No bus called on her first day so it fell on me to make the journey there and back - a 40km round trip. Xylan had gone back to his first day at school very upset. I wasn't there when he left so I had to boot it up to his school to give him a hug."

"I've rang and rang only to be told it's not unusual for a six-week delay.

"These kids cannot be left at home unsupervised to wait for their transport while I do a 40km round trip to get Tiegan to school nor can they come with me as they then would be late for school.

"Last week, my eldest son Nathan was there to look after his siblings but he's back at work now and my husband is working so who have I then?. I should be there for them at all times instead of trying to find someone who understands my kids to sit with them.

"One of the days Tristan and Logan had to stay outside the house for 15 minutes after school until I got back from collecting Tiegan.

"I actually reported myself to the education welfare officer at Tusla so they would investigate why I'm leaving my kids with autism unsupervised by me each school morning.

"I should be a mother, I should have time to enjoy the individuality of each of my children. I should have time to sit with my husband and have a conversation about the pleasures of life and not what services have failed us today.

Carol fears for her own mental health as the situation continues and she is forced to drive 200km a week to get one child to school with the dilemma of what to do with the other three.

Mother-of-four Carol Lennon.

"I must make a sacrifice, so would anyone like to tell me what the sacrifice should be? At the moment, it is my own mental health, whatever value that holds."

Bus Eireann have said they are working to resolve the issue as a matter of urgency.

"We are aware of this application and are working to get it resolved as a matter of priority. We will liaise with the family in relation to any transport arrangements, as soon as possible."

Meath Sinn Fein TD Peadar Toibin said this woman's concerns reflected issues arising around the country.

"Carol is not alone in this. Difficulties are arising throughout the country.

"It is also breathtaking that Carol has had to report herself to Tusla in order to draw the necessary focus of the government to help fix this problem. Where is John Halligan on this? Why has he remained silent? Last year he promised a review of school bus transport. Its yet to happen."