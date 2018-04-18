Mother of Elisha Gault to appear on The Pat Kenny Show tonight

Grainne Gault will give her first broadcast interview since the tragic death of her 14-year-old daughter Elisha Gault last month.

Elisha's body was recovered from the River Suir on March 25, near her home of Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary after she went missing eight days previously.

Elisha Gault

Grainne will appear on The Pat Kenny Show tonight when she will highlight the issues with the mental health services for children and adolescents that she says her daughter encountered.

She believes that there needs to be changes in our health services and will discuss what more could be done to help parents of teenagers with mental health issues.

She will also speak of the dangers and pressures faced by teenagers online.

The Pat Kenny Show will air tonight on TV3 at 10pm.

