Mother drops criminal damage complaint against 16-year-old son

A Dublin mother has withdrawn her complaint against her troubled teenage son who was arrested over a criminal damage incident at their home.

The boy, aged 16, had been charged with criminal damage to a glass panel on the front door of their home on a date in August.

Garda Gary Cleary told Judge John O'Connor at Dublin Children's Court that he understood the teen's mother now wanted to drop her complaint.

The boy's barrister said that after the incident the teenage boy was hospitalised, “due to a certain episode”.

The mother said her son has attended psychiatric services and there have been no further problems. She said she would be happy for the case to be dropped.

The boy explained to the court he was now on medication for anxiety and was getting on-going treatment.

Judge O'Connor agreed to allow the case to be withdrawn.