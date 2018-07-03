Mother and son sue Catholic adoption agency and State

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman and her son who was adopted shortly after she gave birth to him in the early 1960s have sued a Catholic adoption agency in the High Court.

During her search Tressa Reeves, nee Donnelly, from Surrey in England was given the brush off and told that the boy she named Andre was placed with a family in the United States.

Despite being fobbed off for many years he had been placed with a family living in Co. Carlow where he was named Patrick Farrell.

She claims the placement was not lawful and without the legal safeguards provided under the adoption laws.

After a long battle for information, she and her son Patrick Farrell from Tullow in Carlow were finally reunited in 2013.

As a result, the mother and son have sued the St Patrick's Adoption Society and Ireland, and the Attorney General seeking damages.

Tressa Reeves

They claim false misrepresentations concerning the boy’s location were allegedly made and that there was alleged deceit and an alleged failure to provide them with information about each other, which they say they were entitled to.

It is also claimed there was a failure to protect their family rights.

The son seeks damages and exemplary damages on grounds including that his Constitutional rights were breached.

The State, it is alleged, failed to vindicate or recognise the mother and son's rights.

The claims are denied.

Opening the case, Eanna Mulloy, SC for the mother and son said Ms Donnelly came from a highly respectable family in England, which was very religious, and had connections in Ireland.

She became pregnant shortly before her 21st birthday. It was then arranged for her to travel to Ireland, for “work experience" and she ended up at a house in Clontarf in Dublin through the St Patrick's Guild, which was run by the Sisters of Charity Nuns.

Counsel said she gave birth to a boy on March 13, 1961, at the Marie Clinic in Clontarf.

She was "sternly warned," not to touch the newborn as it would be "bad for the child" who was to be put up for adoption.

However, she defied this warning, counsel said, and baptised him with holy water she had in the home in the hope that someday she would find him.

Shortly afterwards she was taken away and signed various forms consenting to the adoption. Counsel said the forms were “false".

Counsel said the documents she signed were legal nullities and had none of the normal safeguards required.

In addition, Counsel said the contents of a form about the mother's details were fudged and lacking in detail.

Counsel said that over the years his client, following her marriage and the birth of her other children, made visits to Ireland in attempts to get information about her son without much success.

She was brushed off by the nuns she dealt with at the Guild, and a person who worked at the place where she gave birth to her son suggested the boy was among those infants who went to the USA.

Tressa Reeves, aged 21.

Over the years counsel said that she got very limited information from the Society, and was sent around to "Billy to Jack" and told she was not entitled to information on the basis of a right to privacy that the Farrells were entitled to.

When she did get the file she discovered the names of the family who adopted her son had been blacked out.

Counsel said that the adoption agency continued "a good slow attitude" when it came to providing information to Ms Reeves.

She was eventually reunited with her son Patrick Farrell/Andre Donnelly in 2013, but counsel said she was "duped and cheated, through and through”.

The case before Mr Justice Denis McDonald continues and is expected to last for several days.