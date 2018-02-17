Mother and Baby Home author expresses concern over investigation delays

The author of a new book about the Tuam Mother and Baby Home has expressed deep concern over delays in its investigation.

The final report into the home is now due out in February 2019.

File image of Tuam Mother and Baby Home tributes.

'My Name is Bridget' author, Alison O'Reilly, says finding out the truth is a race against time for some former residents.

She said: "A lot of these people are ageing survivors, they don't have this time on their hands, they need these answers now.

"It is extremely difficult and painful for them, any of the survivors I've spoke to about this delay in the commissions final report are absolutely devastated, they are up in arms.

"Justice delayed is justice denied."

- Digital Desk