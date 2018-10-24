Most new mums feel lonely and anxious since giving birth

Almost two-thirds of women in Ireland say they feel lonely and anxious since becoming a mum.

A new survey from everymum 'Motherhood in Ireland' shows over half of new mothers said that the transition to motherhood was either overwhelming, exhausting or emotionally challenging.

Half of the 3,708 new Mums surveyed also said Ireland does not do enough to support motherhood.

64% agreed that more access to affordable childcare would be of benefit to them.

