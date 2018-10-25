Most adults don't get recommended eight hours sleep

Less than one in five adults get the recommended eight hours sleep.

While half of adults sleep for six hours or less each night with the same amount saying their sleep was often of poor quality.

A study for Aviva shows the average length of sleep is 6.4 hours with 70% reporting their sleep is frequently disturbed.

The most common methods to improve sleep are reading a book, limiting caffeine intake and avoiding digital screens before bedtime.

Digital Desk

