More than one in three in emergency accommodation are children

A group representing homeless people says more needs to be done to help children in emergency accommodation.

According to Inner City Helping Homeless, more than one in three people in emergency accommodation is a child.

The group, which launched the #MyNameIs campaign last year, says it is trying to raise awareness about the issue.

They are holding an event in Dublin to highlight the issue.

"The government need t stop talking and start building and building on a scale that is required to give these children homes or we're going to have a much bigger problem next year," said head of communications, Brian McLoughlin.

Tonight's event in Number 22 on South Anne St is basically a music and spoken word poetry event. It's just to raise awareness as the campaign is one year old.

