More than a thousand Dublin homes to lose gardens due to 'Bus Connects' plan

Up to 1,300 homes in Dublin will have to lose gardens and parking places due to a new Dublin Bus project.

Sixteen dedicated bus corridors are to be built throughout the capital under the new "Bus Connects" plans.

It is reported the National Transport Authority would pay compensation and for gardens to be redesigned, while some of the land would be secured with Compulsory Purchase Orders.

Under the changes, 230km of expanded bus lanes and more than 200km of cycle lanes will be constructed by 2027.

Average bus speeds on many Dublin routes are about half of what they should be.

Buses will be given continuous priority on main arteries into town from places like Finglas, Rathfarnham and Clondalkin.

The National Transport Authority will outline the proposals today which are expected to cost in the region of €2bn.