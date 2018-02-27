More than 550 patients waiting to be admitted to hospitals

There are 556 people on trolleys and in overflow wards in hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO, the worst affected is Cork University Hospital with 54 patients waiting for beds.

It is followed by University Hospital Limerick where 51 people are awaiting beds, while Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, has 38 people waiting.

Overall, there are 427 people on trolleys and 129 patients in overflow wards.
