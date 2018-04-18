More than 520 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals today, figures show

More than 520 people are waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today.

The latest figures from the INMO show that 526 people are waiting on trolleys, an increase of 31% on the same day last year when there were 401 patients waiting.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded, with 63 patients waiting to be admitted, followed by Cork University Hospital where 43 people are awaiting a bed.

43 people are on trolleys in South Tipperary General Hospital, while St Vincent’s University Hospital and Tallaght Hospital both have 32 people waiting to be admitted.

- Digital Desk