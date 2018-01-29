More than 500 people waiting on hospital bed today

There are at least 543 people waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

According to the latest Trolleywatch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO),  University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded, with 54 people waiting, including 40 on trolleys.

In University Hospital Galway, 39 people are waiting on a bed, followed by 37 in Cork University Hospital.

St Vincent’s were not in a position to provide a ward figure to the INMO.

- Digital desk 
KEYWORDS: Health, Hospital trolleys

 

