More than 500 patients waiting to be admitted to hospitals today
13/04/2018 - 12:42:18Back to Ireland Home
505 people are on trolleys in hospitals across the country today, according to the INMO.
Their Trolley Watch figures show that the worst affected hospital is University Hospital Limerick where 68 people are waiting for beds.
It is followed by Cork University Hospital where 53 people are on trolleys.
In total, there are 361 patients waiting on trolleys while another 144 are in overflow wards.
Join the conversation - comment here