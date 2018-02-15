More than 500 patients waiting to be admitted to country's hospitals

Today's trolley and ward watch figures show that there are 528 patients waiting to be admitted to hospitals around the country.

The hospital with the highest figures today is Limerick University Hospital with 55 patients.

Cork University Hospital is a close second with 53 awaiting treatment, while Letterkenny General Hospital has 39 patients on trolleys and in overflow wards.

In all, there are 396 patients on trolleys and 132 people in overflow wards nationwide today.