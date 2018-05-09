More than 500 patients on trolleys today
There are 514 people on trolleys in hospitals around the country today, an increase of 131 since yesterday.
University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 45 patients waiting on a bed.
University Hospital Galway is the next busiest with 42 people on trolleys, while 34 patients are on trolleys in Cork University Hospital.
Overall there is an increase of 48% compared to the same day last year, when there were 347 patients on trolleys.
Digital Desk
