More than 500 patients awaiting hospital beds

There are 512 patients on hospital trolleys across the country today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said 357 of them are waiting in emergency departments, while 155 are in overflow wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 47 people waiting for a bed.

That is followed by Mid-Western Regional Hospital in Tullamore on 44 and University Hospital Galway with 42.

- Digital Desk