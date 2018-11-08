More than 500 patients awaiting hospital beds

The Trolley Watch data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) shows that 525 patients are on trolleys at hospitals across the country this morning.

According to the INMO, 372 of them are waiting for a bed in emergency departments.

There are also 153 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital are the most overcrowded with 57 people waiting on a bed.