More than 50% think whiplash payouts are too high

More than half of people here think that whiplash payouts are too high.

A new AA survey of over 5,000 motorists has found that just over a quarter think that awards need to be lowered.

The typical payment is currently €15,000 - three times more than most other European countries.

Director of Consumer Affairs for AA Ireland, Conor Faughnan, says we need a change in attitude.

"There is such a thing as genuine whiplash, but if you are involved in an injury, a soft tissue injury, from a motor insurance claim, the tendency - the ethos - in this country is to treat that as if you had a minor lotto win and to get after everybody to see how much money you can extract."

- Digital Desk