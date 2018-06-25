More than 236,000 new jobs predicted for Ireland by 2022
More than 236,000 new jobs are predicted for the island of Ireland by 2022.
The EY Economic Eye is also forecasting growth of 4.9% for the rest of the year.
The findings show Dublin has been identified as the most popular post-Brexit location for UK business - ahead of Frankfurt, Luxembourg and Paris.
21 financial services organisations have confirmed they will move all or some of their operations to the capital, as a result of Brexit.
EY Ireland Chief Economist, Professor Neil Gibson, says it is good news but the Government needs to avoid overspending.
"Our new forecasts do paint a very optimistic picture, particularly around the labour market," said Professor Gibson.
"We know there are a lot of question marks over how strong the economy actually is around the headline GDP numbers.
"But the job creation is a terrific record and we're expecting over a quarter of a million jobs over the next four or five years."
