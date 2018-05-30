More than €1m worth of drugs and guns seized in Finglas

More than €1m worth of drugs and a gun has been seized by Gardai investigating a Dublin-based organised crime gang.

The semi-automatic shotgun was taken by officers when they spotted it being handed between two vehicles in the Finglas area on Monday.

In follow up searches, cocaine thought to be worth €140,000 and heroin and a mixing agent believed to be worth €900,000 were seized.

A 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been arrested.

- Digital Desk