More funding considered for parties putting female candidates forward for local elections

Parties who field more female candidates in next year's local elections could get more funding.

The government will not support gender quotas in the May 2019 elections.

However, they will back a scheme which would see parties whose candidates include more than 30% women get funding for a diversity or equality officer, according to the Irish Independent.

Minister of State John Paul Phelan says Ireland still has "a lot further to go" in improving the gender balance in Irish politics.

