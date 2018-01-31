More disabled adults living in long-term poverty than in most European countries

More disabled adults and single parents are living in long-term poverty in Ireland than in most European countries.

The findings from the ESRI show a third of lone parents and 21% of adults with a disability were "persistently deprived" between 2004 and 2015.

They're much higher than the average rates in the 11 EU countries the study looked at.

The ESRI's Dorothy Watson says there are a number of challenges facing those groups.

"People with disabilities face barriers in terms of their stamina levels, in terms of whether they can have access to flexible working hours," said Ms Watson.

"Lone parents face barriers in terms of being responsible for combining the breadwinning and child-rearing roles.

"In Ireland, perhaps we do a worse job in helping people to overcome those barriers."

- Digital desk