More communication needed by Dublin City Council to get Dubliners recycling in public

More communication is needed by Dublin City Council to get Dubliners recycling in public.

That is according to a Green Party Councillor for Dublin's North Inner City.

A trial done last year saw cross contamination in test bins placed on South King Street and Wolfe Tone Square.

Ciaran Cuffe says labelling the bins is key.

He said: "I think we need to communicate what we are doing and I think they labels on the bins are crucial.

"The labels should show little diagrams of what can go into which bin, that would make it easier for the public to work out what is going on."

- Digital Desk