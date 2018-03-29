Monthly hospital trolley figures 'break all records' for March

Trolley/Ward watch figures for March broke all records for that month, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) revealed today.

A total of 10,511 patients waiting for an in-patient bed, including 3,112 in just one week, and 714 patients on trolleys awaiting admission on one day - a new record. Some 191 children also waited on trolleys.

Today, there are 485 patients on trolleys with 338 in ED and a further 147 on wards.

As part of its drive at national level to address hospital and ED overcrowding, the INMO has sought specifically that the HSE Acute Hospital Division intervenes in hospitals where the trolley numbers are particularly high.

This requires site visits, which the INMO has requested.

"Where implemented correctly, the ED Agreement brokered between the INMO and the HSE in January 2016 has made remarkable improvements and better use of extra beds, both in community and acute hospitals," a statement from the INMO read.

"RCSI Group figures e.g. Beaumont, Connolly, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and Cavan, clearly demonstrate this and have significantly reduced ED overcrowding since the agreement.

"However, Connolly Hospital is now experiencing a rise in figures again with 453 March 2018 compared to 239 in March 2017."

Speaking today, INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: "A figure of 495 was considered a national emergency in 2006. We expect that next week’s figures will be high as our hospitals and staff continue to be overburdened particularly following the Bank Holiday weekend.

"During the month of March, the INMO called for extraordinary measures to be put in place to focus on recovering from the adverse weather event, ensuring prioritisation of emergency care requiring all non-urgent and routine cases to be cancelled during that period.

"We are now calling for these measures to be implemented again."