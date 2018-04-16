Monitor finds majority of firms planning staff pay rises
Three-quarters of businesses are planning to give their staff pay rises this year.
The Cpl Resources Employment Market Monitor for the first quarter shows that companies are worried about keeping employees.
Better career opportunities, salaries and promotions were the most common reasons cited for why they lost employees.
Companies also said their top business costs were salaries and related employment benefits, followed by property and rental costs.
- Digital Desk
