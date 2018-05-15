Money should be put aside in budget to build affordable housing, says FF

Fianna Fáil says money should be put aside in the budget to build affordable housing.

The party is calling for a scheme which people could apply for if they spend more than 35% of their income on rent or mortgage payments.

But a party spokesperson would not say how much they think should be put aside to fund the builds.

Darragh O'Brien, Fianna Fail's spokesman on housing, said:

"We need to give those working and paying taxes the opportunity to own their own home but as house prices rise beyond all reasonable affordability, the Government needs to make immediate moves to follow through on its commitment to expedite the delivery of affordable homes."

"An Affordable Housing Scheme should be used to kickstart development housing units in areas where supply is weakest and where prices are highest. This must involve an initial capital investment by the State and re-investing the proceeds of sales into further homes."

"Working families are priced out of the market and face house price over six times the average household income."

Mr O'Brien was commenting in advance of Fianna Fáil’s Private Members Business motion due to be debated in the Dáil tomorrow evening.

- Digital Desk