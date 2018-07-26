Money released to Emma Mhic Mhathuna to move closer to Dublin for treatment

By Ann O'Loughlin

Kerry mother Emma Mhic Mhathuna who has terminal cancer is to move near Dublin where she is receiving medical treatment, the High Court heard today.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross directed that a further €650,000 be released to the 37- year old mother of five so she has a fund of €1.75million to buy a house near the capital.

Her counsel Patrick Treacy told the court it had been originally thought Ms MhicMhathuna would buy a house in Kerry but she is now receiving excellent treatment in Dublin. He also said that a house that they had been intending to purchase in Kerry turned out not to be suitable. The family he said had been on holiday in Morocco since the settlement of her case.

The remaining funds of the €7.5million settlement will stay in court for the benefit of Ms Mhic Mhathuna’s children.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross after hearing from Ms Mhic Mhathuna she was happy that the money be paid out directed the pay out.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna and her five children who sued over CervicalCheck in June settled their legal action for €7.5m.

Liability was also admitted in the case by the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Letters of apology from the HSE and Quest were also be sent to Ms Mhic Mhathuna.

Patrick Treacy SC for Ms Mhic Mhathuna instructed by Cian Carroll solicitor at the time said the admission of liability by the HSE related to failing to disclose the findings of cervical cancer. Quest Diagnostics admitted misreading her two cervical smear slides in 2010 and 2013.