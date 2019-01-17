Monaghan GAA club offer up grave for auction ahead of anniversary gala

A Monaghan GAA club has apparently lost the plot by auctioning a grave for two in its Parish as part of a huge fundraiser to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Just ahead of Valentine's Day, people are 'dying' to bid for a 'romantic' graveyard plot for two and even go for a Golden Charlois Weanling Heifer as an added bonus as part of the items up for auction at the Corduff Gaels' mega ball this Saturday in the Nuremore Hotel in Carrickmacross.

Other lots up for grabs include two VIP All-Ireland football final tickets, two Liverpool v Manchester United tickets for next season, two Rugby six nations tickets between Ireland and England, tickets for the All-Ireland hurling final and a European break.

The auction might even get off to a rocky start with bids for two loads of quarried stone.

The reaction to the auction has been 'unbelievable' so far, according to club chairperson and former manager of Meath, Monaghan and Wexford senior football teams Seamus McEnaney.

— Corduff Gaels (@CorduffGAA) January 16, 2019

"My sister Bernie Walsh actually came up with the idea of auctioning two plots at a committee meeting last week, after someone said that we needed something really unique to catch attention," he said.

"You can't really get more unique than this.

If you bid successfully, you get to choose a plot for two in either Corduff or Raferagh Cemeteries. At present, if you die, you can buy a plot there but you can't forward buy plots here anymore, ie you can't buy a family plot now for maybe a death 20 years down the line.

"So you can't really put a price on this. The reaction has been just unbelievable. People are loving the idea.

"We are celebrating our 50th year with this ball at the weekend and the plan is to raise €50,000 for the club.

"We built a brand new complex here in 2003 at the cost of €1.5 million so we are hoping that after this fundraiser, the club will be debt free.

"Tickets to the ball are still available until Friday afternoon and if people want to place a reserve bid on any of the items, you can do so by ringing my on 087 263 2990."