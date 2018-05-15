Modigliani masterpiece owned by Irish millionaire John Magnier fetches $157m at auction

A Modigliani nude once considered obscene has sold for more than $157m at an auction in New York.

The masterpiece was owned by Irish millionaire horse breeder John Magnier. It is believed Mr Magnier, who owns Coolmore stud, bought the painting in 2003 for almost $27m.

Nu Couche (Sur Le Cote Gauche) was said by Sotheby’s to be the greatest painting from the Italian-born artist’s series of 22 nudes.

Completed in 1917, it was also the largest painting of his career.

Modigliani shocked Europe at the turn of the 19th century with his series of nudes, and his exhibition at a Paris gallery was closed by police on its opening day.

Ahead of Monday night’s auction, the painting was given a $150m price tag – the highest estimate ever placed on a work of art at auction.

Painted nearly a century ago, ‘Nu couché’ is the greatest work from the iconic series in which #Modigliani reinvented the nude for the Modern era. Learn more about the modern masterpiece that just made auction history in our New York salesroom: https://t.co/A8KvDuydbz pic.twitter.com/cwY9fpnQr8 — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) May 14, 2018

It broke the previous $140m record for an estimate, held by Picasso’s Les Femmes d’Alger (Version ‘O’), from 2015.

The record for a work actually sold at auction still stands with Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, which went under the hammer for $450m in 2017.

Before the auction, Simon Shaw, co-head worldwide of Sotheby’s impressionist and modern art department, said: “This painting reimagines the nude for the modern era.

“Modigliani depicted his models as confident and self-possessed in their sexuality.

“Nu Couche is an incredibly sensual image, with the sitter’s gaze meeting the viewer’s head-on in truly mesmerising fashion.

“While situating itself within a classical canon of nude painting, the work is radically innovative in style.”

- Digital Desk and Press Association